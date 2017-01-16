Zaira Wasim to speak on Kashmir at Zuni Chopra's book launch 

A budding writer Zuni Chopra, daughter of film producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film journalist Anupama Chopra and Dangal actress Zaira Wasim are all set to have an interactive session at Zuni Chopra's book launch on February 8.

Zuni Chopra's book called 'The House That Spoke' talks about Kashmir, its beauty and history. Zaira would be giving the evening a touch of realism as she hails from the land herself and there is going to be a long, engaging exchange and understanding of the different outlooks shared by two young girls.

Both the immensely talented teenagers belong to Kashmir. While Zaira has actually lived there, Zuni has lived in Mumbai The girls have grown up in different backgrounds and different cities and therefore have different opinions about Kashmir. The audience is looking forward to their viewpoints about the most beautiful city in India.

Nita M Ambani will grace the book launch which is going to be held at the Crossword Bookstore in Peddar road, Mumbai.

