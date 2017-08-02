Zaira Wasim is Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar'

Mr Perfectionist of the Bollywood, Aamir Khan, has joined hands with Zaira Wasim of ‘Dangal’ fame again for his upcoming production ‘Secret Superstar’.

The actor launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday in the presence of Kiran Rao, Zaira Wasim, director Advait Chandan and Sujay Kutty.

A film by Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Secret Superstar’ is the story of a girl who aspires to be a singer but the family pressure holds her back. The aspiring singer, Insia, portrayed by Zaira, then secretly reaches out to people on the YouTube.

Although the official trailer is yet to be released in the public domain, makers of the film organised a special preview for the media.

During the event, Aamir also sang famous ‘Aati kya Khandala’ song, while Kiran Rao gave voice to a Marathi song from the Paani Foundation.

The film will hit the screens this Diwali.

