 'Young Sachin' lived ... A Billion Dreams!

It might be a billion dreams come true for this kid. Six-year-old Mikhail Gandhi, who plays the role of young Sachin Tendulkar in Sachin: A Billion Dreams, had big fun shooting for the film.

"Like most kids, even Sachin back then was mischievous and full of mirth. Mikhail Gandhi (6 yrs) enjoyed playing the role of Sachin during his juvenile days, as he got a chance to indulge in lots of pranks, on screen as well," Ravi Bhagchandka, producer of the film, said.

The ace cricketer, as a kid, was mischievous, sources close to him said. As a kid, he would indulge in playing many pranks from digging three-four feet deep sand holes on construction sites and hiding them with papers and sand as the kids would get people to walk around and fall in them. They would also indulge in pranks like flattening tires of cars.

The kid actor, during the shooting, enjoyed enacting the role.

The trailer of the film was recently released. Helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to release on 26 May 2017.