Yami Gautam touched by Big B's praise 

Ever since the release of her film Kaabil, Yami Gautam has been showered with a lot of praise for portraying the character of a blind girl in the movie.

In the midst of lots of congratulatory calls and messages from her contemporaries and co-stars, one message made her smile a little more.

That was the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan who reached out to Yami and congratulated her for the film. He also had great things to say about her performance in the film.

Yami will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in her next - Sarkar 3.

The Chandigarh-based actor made her Bollywood debut with the film Vicky Donor alongside Ayushaman Khurana.