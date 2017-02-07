Yami Gautam's cravings for her favourite cheat meal!

Actress Yami Gautam, who is ranked among the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood, maintains her fitness and diet to be in good shape. But the actress makes few adjustments in her schedule on a cheat day!

Yami has expressed on multiple occasions that she loves to eat and how big of a foodie she is!

Pizza is something that the actress just can't resist. Even on her cheat day, Yami loves to delight herself to her favourite Pizzas.

Staying fit and healthy is a very important aspect for an actor, but cheat meals comes in the form of a reward for their firm fitness regime which they have to follow.

Yami will be seen as the brand ambassador of a fast food chain in North India specialising in Pizzas. Yami who hails from North India is a popular name there now and the owners think she is the most appropriate choice.

Now, that's a sinful indulgence for Yami who will soon become the brand ambassador of the food chain whose specialty is her favourite cheat meal!