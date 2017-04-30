Working on 'Housefull 4', says Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan's comedy film Housefull completed seven years of its release on Sunday, and the filmmaker says he is working on the fourth instalment of the franchise.

"House Full: can't believe it's been seven years. Feels like yesterday. Great team, great unit and a great franchise. 1,2,3 ... time for the fourth," tweeted actor Riteish Deshmukh, who has been a part of the first three "Housefull" films.

Replying to the actor, Khan said: "Working on it mere bhai (my brother)...Thank you friends for all the love you've given this fun, frolicking franchise. Sajid Nadiadwala and I thank you."

The first instalment of the film also featured Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan and Boman Irani.

The second and third instalments featured Asin Thottumkal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zarine Khan, Shreyas Talpade, John Abraham, Shazahn Padamsee, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Abhishek Bachchan, Lisa Haydon and Nargis Fakhri apart from Akshay and Riteish.