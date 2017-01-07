Wishes pour in for Bipasha on her 38th birthday

From a supermodel to a bold starlet to a fitness guru, Bipasha Basu has come a long way in a career spanning over a decade and has successfully donned many hats. As the actor turns 38 on Friday, her friends and co-stars from tinsel town made took to Twitter to wish the birthday girl.

Celebrating her first birthday after getting married to actor Karan Singh Grover, the couple is at present vacationing in Australia and Grover in a heartwarming message on Instagram, wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous girl in the whole world….May your smile get brighter and your laughter get louder with every passing year…All of me loves all of you. Truly”

Bipasha’s ‘Player’ co-star Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday to my dearest Bippy @bipsluvurself today you better eat some carbs!!! Lots of love.”

“Happy birthday to the woman that combined fitness and grace flawlessly. @bipsluvurself” posted Govinda on Twitter.

“Happy Birthday @bipsluvurself ! Shine bright and stay beautiful as always!” wrote Lara Dutta Bhupathi on Twitter.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted: “@bipsluvurself HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Have a super year. Loads of love and blessings.”

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh said: “Happy happy @bipsluvurself .. wishing you many robindro songeets on your birthday.. get the man to sing!”

Music composer Sangeet Haldipur tweeted: “Happy Birthdayyyy. Wishing you more awesomeness.”