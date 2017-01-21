As actor Sushant Singh Rajput celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday, Bollywood biggies including director Karan Johar, actor Anil Kapoor and rumoured girlfriend actress Kriti Sanon sent out warm wishes for the versatile performer.

While he will be celebrating his birthday with his dear ones, here's a look at what the celebrities had to say on his birthday:

Filmmaker Karan Johar who directed him in ‘Shudh Desi Romance’ tweeted: “Happy birthday @itsSSR !!!! Shine on!!! Sending you tonnes of love and happiness ......big hug!!!”

Anil Kapoor said: “Wishing the talented @itsSSR a very Happy Birthday!! Looking forward to seeing more of your amazing work!”

Actor-musician Ayushman Khurana posted a picture on Twitter along with the message: “Happy bday @itsSSR! Copter shot to the moon now!”

Singer Armaan Malik shared a picture on Twitter along with a wish, “#HappyBirthdaySushant @itsSSR I happened to play at Kharagpur yesterday. Thought of sharing the magical moment with u on your special day”

Actor Huma Qureshi said: “Happy birthday @itsSSR ... may all your dreams come true .. stay happy stay cray cray .may you always take the road less travelled.”

His rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon posted the longest message saying, “Happiest Birthday Sush!!May ur (your) smile always reach ur (your) eyes as all u (you) dream of comes true! Wish u (you) lots of happiness, love & icecreams”

However, Director Shekhar Kapoor expressed his displeasure over not being invited for Sushant's birthday party and wrote, "Guess what, Sushant had a birthday party and I was not invited! No worries. Love u anyways and was there in spirit. Happy Birthday, superstar."

