Will delay Jagga Jasoos release only if we get better date:Basu

Filmmaker Anurag Basu says the team of Jagga Jasoos is contemplating delaying the film's release as it coincides with the board examination dates across the country.

The director's much-delayed film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif is set to release on April 7.

Board examinations have been postponed from March to April due to the assembly elections in some states and Basu says since Jagga Jasoos is a family holiday film, they might delay its release but only if they get a better date.

"#JaggaJasoos is a Family Holiday film. Since exams are pushed at most of the places, we are contemplating the delay.

Only IF we get a better Date," Basu tweeted, adding "But for now team is getting ready for 7th April."

The trailer of Jagga Jasoos was released in December last year.