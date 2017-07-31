He began his career with modelling, ventured into Hindi filmdom with "Shaheed-E-Azam" in 2002 and last year he featured with international star Jackie Chan in a movie. Actor Sonu Sood says he faced his share of challenges in Bollywood, but paved his way with talent.

Asked if he faced any kind of discrimination when he joined the industry, Sonu told in an email interview: "When I joined the industry, I definitely faced a lot of challenges. When you are an outsider, no one wants to meet you, no one wants to listen to you, or see your work.

"So, at that time, one is just bothered to get into the right door for opportunities rather than work. I think that's one tough thing that every newcomer faces. I also faced the same, and to be honest, it's okay."

The actor, who turned 42 on July 30, says he was "well prepared" for the bumpy ride in Bollywood.

"I believe everyone has to face their own set of struggles in their life," said the actor, who has featured in films like "Dabangg", "Jodhaa Akbar", "Happy New Year" and "R. Rajkumar". His filmography got enhanced by "Kung Fu Yoga" with martial arts icon Jackie Chan.

It's been "quite a pleasant journey", he says.

"But like I always say, my mom used to remind me of that famous line 'The woods are lovely, dark and deep, but I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep'," he said when asked if he feels that he has achieved all as an actor.

The Nagpur-born actor, who has featured in southern movies too, says even though an outsider in filmdom, his journey has been very good.

"It's always tough for many outsiders to get into the film industry, but I think God was kind. The wishes of my parents were doing the trick, so everything fell in place," he said.

Sonu said that no matter how successful he becomes in life, he will always give 100 per cent to his craft.



Last year, the "Singh Is Kinng" actor established the production house Shakti Sagar Productions, which is named after his late father Shakti Sagar. He is now set to produce a biopic on Olympics women's badminton silver medallist P.V. Sindhu.



Asked if he has finalised who would be playing the pivotal role and the film's title, Sonu said: "We have just locked the script of P.V. Sindhu. It's on the final lines of completion, so let's see who is the lucky one to do it. We have figured a few names, but are still working on it."

Will Sonu be part of the biopic too?

"Like I mentioned before, the script is in the final stages, once we lock the final draft, we will try to then make a list of casting actors that even includes me," he said.



What else is in his kitty?

"Currently, I am working in a Telugu film, three Hindi films which include J.P. Dutta's 'Paltan' that will soon go on floors. There is one big announcement coming soon (later) this week. So yes, there are a couple of things in the pipeline and they are looking great so far.

"I just have to give my best and keep the clock ticking."