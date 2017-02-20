When Tiger Shroff surprised Sajid Nadiadwala!

Sajid Nadiadwala who turned 51 on February 18, was pleasantly surprised as he received a mash-up of melodious songs from his films, created by his protege, actor Tiger Shroff.

The 'Heropanti' actor made a beautiful mash-up video which went viral on the internet and crossed a million views on YouTube in no time.

Tiger considers Sajid Nadiadwala his mentor as he was trained by the ace filmmaker for his debut movie, Heropanti.

The duo has teamed up for three films till now, out of which 'Heropanti' and 'Baaghi' have done fairly well at the box office while the third film will hit the floors later in 2017