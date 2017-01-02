When Shahid-Mira brought back the lost charm in Koffee with Karan

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan witnessed its most memorable episode on Sunday night when heartthrob Shahid Kapoor graced the couch with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Regardless of how the season 5 of Koffee with Karan deviated from its concept, everyone was waiting with a baited breath for this particular episode. It was the first time Mira appeared on national television with her husband Shahid Kapoor. We heard her voice for the first time and we figured out the enigma that was Mira Rajput Kapoor. Karan played the perfect part by putting the questions that we have always wanted to ask Shahid.

Since their marriage is just one and a half-year-old, they were still in their honeymoon period. Their sexy, funny and childlike banter that is the trademark of newly-weds was invariably unavoidable. When Karan took Shahid to a small trip to his past, reminding him of his ex-girlfriends, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra, who accompanied him on this show, the unfazed Mira confidently replied that they know everything about each other. She also added that because he has had many relationships in life, he is a lot more calm and mature.

Talking about their meeting, Shahid confirmed that the scene was more like his film ‘Vivah’. Mira wasn’t aware that she was going to get married to Shahid. When his parents visited them for a dinner she thought they had come for their younger son Ruhaan. “Shahid was eliminated because of his age,” said Mira. They also revealed how they chatted for seven hours straight when they met for the first time.

It was during Mira’s pregnancy that they discovered the love for each other. "Right after she got pregnant, we got very close. We also got to spend a lot of time together." Shahid said, to which Mira also added, "In an arranged marriage, pregnancy just brings you both close in a very special way because you made something that's yours together."

During the rapid fire round when Mira was asked which actress compliments Shahid on-screen, she placed Alia on first and Kareena on second, which showed that Mira is a high-spirited and fun-loving person. Although, she made it very clear that in a relationship cheating is the only deal-breaker.

It was very clear that both Mira and Shahid share an inexplicable understanding, one wishes to find in every partner. Despite the myth that surrounds an arranged marriage, both Mira and Shahid have set some serious arranged marriage goals and debunked the falsified notion completely.