When Shah Rukh Khan made his first visit to Banaras

Jab Harry Met Sejal is just a few days away from its worldwide release and Shah Rukh Khan aka Harry, who is on a promotional spree for his next, visited Banaras for the first time.

SRK has visited Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat earlier to promote his film and now he is set for his maiden visit to Banaras

Bhojpuri renowned actor Manoj Tiwari will be hosting the event where Shah Rukh will interact with college students and discuss about cinema and film-making.

All preparation are set for King Khan's arrival in the city and fans are eagerly waiting for the event.