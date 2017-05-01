When Kajol refused to work opposite Aamir Khan!

Celebrities have no private lives. Everything they do is much talked about and written. But, there is always some lesser known facts about them. And, so is about our own Kajol. The actress, who was last seen on silver screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Dilwale’, has revealed unknown facts about her career in Bollywood.

Kajol had something to do with Bollywood superhit movie 3 Idiots. As per reports, the actress was the first preference for the superhit movie, but she refused the proposal. She said she was not at all happy with the role offered to her.

The film 3 Idiots was a full-time family comedy movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Omi Vaidya, Parikshit Sahni and Boman Irani.

Well, fans are getting impatient as they are still waiting for Kajol's return to big screen, but the actress has not made any comment about her upcoming project till now. Hopefully, the actress would not disappoint.