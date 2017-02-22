When Akshay Kumar shot in a hospital!

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is pepping up for his next Naam Shabana, shot a scene at a hospital in Noida.

Director Neeraj Pandey, who is known for shooting on real locations, shot the final scene of the film with Akshay and Tapsee at a hospital.

In an on-set interaction, team Naam Shabana turned a hospital room into a perfect press conference set up.

The team spoke extensively about their journey, whereby Taapsee, who will be seen in an action-packed role, shared insights into the intensive training she underwent to fit into the skin of Shabana.

The actress also shared that it was her co-star Akshay Kumar who imparted his knowledge of martial arts to her, which further helped her play her part to justice.

Akshay Kumar showcased his man on a mission avatar and chalked out the understanding of the film on a board.

Neeraj Pandey's Naam Shabana directed by Shivam Nair is all set to release on March 31, 2017