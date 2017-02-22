  1. Home
  2. Bollywood

When Akshay Kumar shot in a hospital!

Actor Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is pepping up for his next Naam Shabana, shot a scene at a hospital in Noida. 

Director Neeraj Pandey, who is known for shooting on real locations, shot the final scene of the film with Akshay and Tapsee at a hospital.

In an on-set interaction, team Naam Shabana turned a hospital room into a perfect press conference set up. 

The team spoke extensively about their journey, whereby Taapsee, who will be seen in an action-packed role, shared insights into the intensive training she underwent to fit into the skin of Shabana. 

The actress also shared that it was her co-star Akshay Kumar who imparted his knowledge of martial arts to her, which further helped her play her part to justice. 

Akshay Kumar showcased his man on a mission avatar and chalked out the understanding of the film on a board. 

Neeraj Pandey's Naam Shabana directed by Shivam Nair is all set to release on March 31, 2017

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you support the govt's decision to not issue new Rs.1,000 notes?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.