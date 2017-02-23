What's in Rajkummar Rao's survival drama 'Trapped'?

The talk is, Rajkummar Rao's Trapped is India's first survival drama.

Starring Rajkumar Rao, if the trailer is anything to go by, the film revolves around a one-of-a-kind concept of a survival drama about a man trapped inside a house endlessly for days, without food, water and electricity.

The trailer launch was held at a suburban theatre in Mumbai on Tuesday and saw the likes of the protagonist Rajkummar Rao, director Vikramaditya Motwane, and producers Vikas Bahl and Shibashish Sarkar.

Actor Rajkummar Rao spoke about how he prepped hard for the role and even went on a black coffee and carrot diet for 20 days to fit into the skin of his character.

'Trapped' was screened at the 18th Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival and received a standing ovation for its exceptional storyline and superb performance by National Award winning actor Rajkummar Rao.

Helmed by ace director Vikramaditya Motwane, Trapped is slated to release on March 17.

