What power means to India's 'Most Influential' stars

The year 2017 seems to be a hat-trick year for many celebrated Indian personalites, including entertainment mavericks to whom power means inner strength which empowers them to give the best to the world, and staying meaningful is being influential.

Many Bollywood stars and personalites made it to the GQ India list of 50 Most Influential Indians under 40 years of age. While the list brought to the forefront the power centres of our country, it is inspiring to hear what they had to say on power and influence - what they meant to them.

"For me, power is the inner strength to stay focused on your work and deliver to the best of your ability,"

Baahubali fame Prabhas, who dedicated four years in Rajamouli's magnum opus vision and whose name made it to the prestigious list said.

Apart from Prabhash, critically acclaimed actors like Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh, Radhika Apte, PR specialist Prabhat Choudhary, Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, Disney India (Studios) Vice President Amrita Pandey, comedians and actors Vir Das and Mallika Dua made their way to the list from the entertainment sector.

Power to Ranveer Singh is getting the basic right.

"The basics, that life is all rosy and that you are living this perfect aspirational life. Not really. You have human problems. People view you differently when you are a celebrity," Ranveer said.

Well, power when misused can be most harmful.

"Power if misused is the most harmful. But we all can chose to use is to benefit us, the society and the planet. We all have the power to make choices, to hold and voice opinions and to make a change. And here I'm not talking about authority but influence where in you spread/share your passion for a certain thing and in turn make a difference," Radhika said.

While power is what people are seeking, staying meaningful and staying ahead of the curve is a challenge which even the powerful face.

"For us relevance is power and relevance can only come from your ability to add value. We strive to be a small part of the larger narrative that our country is going through. Staying meaningful, staying relevant and staying a little ahead of the curve in this fast changing scenario is a challenge for everyone and every organisation. But that is what makes you influential," Chaudhary says.