What makes Anil Kapoor the most gracious actor!

Besides the brilliant acting skills, the humble nature and hospitality make Anil Kapoor one of the most gracious actors in Bollywood.

The 60-year-old actor from Mumbai took good care of the whole crew of ‘Mubarakan’, which was released on Friday.

Despite his busy schedule, the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor managed to attend the film’s special screening with the whole the cast and crew.

Anil showed up on time and met everyone personally to thank them for the support he received during the production of the film.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Mubarakan’ features Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty besides much-experienced actor Anil.

The film has won hearts in no time and is being loved by one and all.