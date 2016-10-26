We are blind to the blind world: Hrithik Roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan who is gearing up for his upcoming flick Kaabil spoke at length about the challenges faced by the visually impaired community during an interactive session with the media here in the national capital on Friday.



“I think we as a society are extremely unaware about the way blind people lead their lives. I think we are the ones who are blind to the blind world,” said Hrithik who along with his co star Yami Gautam will be seen as a visually impaired couple in Kaabil.



On being asked about the difficulties he faced while portraying the character of a blind man, Hrithik said: “There are a lot of stereotypes that surround their life but they are as normal as we are. They do things with as much ease in spite of having that difficulty.”



“From my first hand experience, I can tell that I am actually surprised to see the ways in which they impact the society and contribute to the society in their own ways," he added.



Hrithik further said that he wants people to get a glimpse into the lives of the blind through Kaabil as he himself was inspired by how they manage their lives.



Helmed by director Sanjay Gupta, the Hrithik-Yami starrer is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.