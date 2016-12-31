Watch out: Most anticipated Bollywood movies in 2017

While in 2016 Bollywood had an unpredictable innings of hits of misses, 2017 rings in with a lot of promising stories to look forward to. Let us have a look at what Hindi cinema has in store for the coming year:-

Raees

It is an action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. SRK’s look in the film has been the most talked about thing and is receiving a tremendous response. The audience is looking forward to a great content and exceptional screenplay, as the trailer looks extremely promising. The film is directed by national award winner Rahul Dholakia and is set to release on January 25, 2017.

Rangoon

It is a romance drama set against the war backdrop. What makes Rangoon the most sought after movie of 2017 is the star cast. It would be the first time that Kareena Kapoor’s ex Shahid Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan will share the screen space keeping their differences aside. The film also stars Kangana Ranaut. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2015.

Jagga Jasoos

It is the reunion of the Barfi team. Directed by Anurag Basu with Ranbir Kapoor playing the male lead and Katrina playing the female lead, the entire team of Barfi has joined hands once again. The pairing of Ranbir and Katrina excites the audience as according to rumours, it was around that time the duo broke up. Jagga Jasoos is expected to release on April 7, 2017.

Sanjay Dutt's Biopic

It is one of the most anticipated films as it is a Rajkumar Hirani directorial, who is known for his captivating stories and secondly because it is about Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor who plays Dutt in the film has already started his preparations and is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to his character. Dutt will be the first Bollywood actor who will have a biopic made on him. The film is set to release around Christmas in 2017.