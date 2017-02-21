Want to see the end of corruption, hence voted: Subhash Ghai

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Tuesday said he cast his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election as he wants to see the end of corruption.

"I came here to vote because I want to see the end of corruption. My perception of voting is to root out corruption. This is the biggest hurdle for our country," Ghai said after voting.

Veteran actor Raza Murad too cast his vote and criticised people who don't and later criticise the government.

He said: "The sad thing is 90 percent people in our country do not take voting seriously and later they start complaining about not getting basic facilities like water or light."

Besides them, actress Anushka Sharma also took to Twitter to urge her fans to go out and vote.

"Started my morning by casting my vote. Voting is our duty towards our country and its progress. Please, go out and vote," Anushka tweeted.

Actor Suniel Shetty tweeted: "Point a finger at them only when you get this point on your finger! Vote to earn the right to question!"

Veteran actress Rekha, actress Shraddha Kapoor, lyricist Gulzar, and actor Ranveer Singh were also seen voting.

