Vishal Bhardwaj wants to work with Kareena again

Acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn starrer Omkara, has expressed his desire to work with the actress again.

"I am a big fan of Kareena and share a great rapport with her. She is a fabulous actress. I hope to work with her again," Bhardwaj said here at a screening of his forthcoming directorial Rangoon.

Recently, Kareena praised the director and his work. The 35-year-actress said she wants Rangoon-- which features her husband Saif -- to become one of the best films of the year.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, the period drama also features Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor.

Praising Kangana, Bhardwaj said: "Kangana is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry. She has done a tremendous job in this film. I am so happy and excited to show the film to the audience.

"It is a great feeling that you keep visualising a dream for seven years and suddenly one day your dream comes alive on screen. It makes you satisfied as a creator."

Rangoon is releasing on February 24.