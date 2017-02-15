  1. Home
Virat Kohli reveals his feelings for his ladylove!

Virat Kohli (R) with Anushka Sharma (L) (Photo: Instagram)

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who has been breaking records on the cricket ground, finally expressed his love for longtime beau Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

"Everyday is a valentines day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma," Virat wrote.

He posted the message along with a picture of the two of them.

Earlier Kohli and Anushka were spotted spending some quality time in Uttrakhand with the Bachchans and the Ambanis which created a flurry of engagement but the news was denied by the star couple.

Anushka Sharma would be next seen in 'Phillauri' alongside actor Diljit Dosanjh. 

