Virat Kohli reveals his feelings for his ladylove!

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who has been breaking records on the cricket ground, finally expressed his love for longtime beau Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

"Everyday is a valentines day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma," Virat wrote.

He posted the message along with a picture of the two of them.

Earlier Kohli and Anushka were spotted spending some quality time in Uttrakhand with the Bachchans and the Ambanis which created a flurry of engagement but the news was denied by the star couple.

Anushka Sharma would be next seen in 'Phillauri' alongside actor Diljit Dosanjh.