The year 2016 was marred by the split of celebrity couples like Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif and Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie, however, 2017 seems to be starting on a happy note as sources have revealed that cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma are all set to exchange rings on January 1 in Dehradun.

After much speculation and rumours, the couple has finally decided to lift the veil off their relationship and make it official in the new year. The ceremony is most likely to take place at Hotel Ananda, Narendra Nagar in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand.

Although, the duo hasn't confirmed the news yet, their Instagram account has revealed that the couple are at present in the hilly state.

According to sources, celebrities from the world of cricket and Bollywood were spotted exiting the Jolly grant airport in the state capital and the list of high-profile people included the Bachchans, Ambanis and Kapoors.

Many of Anushka’s friends and family are already staying at the venue and have started preparations for the big day.

Anushka Sharma last appeared in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which did wonders at the box office and Virat Kohli too is in great form. We wish them all the best.

