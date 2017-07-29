Vindicated that my decision to do 'Mubarakan' was correct: Arjun

Actor Arjun Kapoor says he is happy that his decision to take up the film Mubarakan, which has been appreciated by people, was right.



When I heard good things about the film from friends and fans on social media, I felt vindicated as an actor that my decision to do this film was correct," Arjun said during a visit to suburban theatres here on Friday along with his uncle and co-star Anil Kapoor and the film's director Anees Bazmee.



"I am happy that in my short span of career, I am able to deliver a film which entertained the audience right from kids to senior citizens. It's a very rare thing in a young actor's life," added Arjun.



Talking about his chemistry with Anil, he said: "I am very happy that people are liking our film, our performances and chemistry between me and Anil 'chachu'."



"I read a review which said that, after the famous pair of Karan-Arjun (Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan) now, it's a fresh pair of Anil-Arjun. But Ranveer Singh (actor and his close friend) will be very jealous with this new relationship and chemistry we are having in this film."



"It's nice to hear good feedback from the audience, critics, media and especially from kids because kids are most honest and the toughest audience to impress," added the "Gunday" actor.



The actor also rubbished rumours of comedian-host Kapil Sharma being in depression and cancelling the Mubarakan promotional shoot on his show. The entire team shot the episode after Kapil's health improved.



"Every time I promote my film by going to his show, but this time around, energy and atmosphere was really amazing. We went as a family on a family show. We had some great time on that show and I am happy that we went there because it connected with our film as well," said Arjun.



Mubarakan, which also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Ratna Pathak Shah and Pawan Malhotra, released on Friday.