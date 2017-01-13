  1. Home
Vin Diesel wants to make Bollywood debut opposite Deepika

    IANS | Los Angeles

    January 16, 2017 | 01:50 PM

Actor Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone (Photo: AFP)

Hollywood star Vin Diesel feels Bollywood cinema is all about making magic, and says he is willing to cross over to the Indian film industry with a project that stars Deepika Padukone.

Diesel got a better understanding about the world of Bollywood after working with Deepika in "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage". 

"Just that the people who make these movies want to make magic like everybody else. I am not the type of person who finds differences in things; I like to find similarities in things," hollywoodreporter.com quoted Diesel as saying. 

When asked if given the chance, what kind of a role he would like to do in Bollywood, he said: "I'd do anything with Deepika Padukone in it!"

The actor had visited India last week for the premiere of "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage".

The movie, a new instalment in the "xXx" series after the 2002 film "xXx" and the 2005 entertainer "xXx: State of the Union", released in India on January 14, before anywhere else in the world. Directed by DJ Caruso, the film also stars Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa. 
 

