Vidyut feels fortunate to be part of Chuck Russell's 'Junglee'

Vidyut Jammwal is looking forward to starting shooting for his next thriller Junglee which will be directed by American writer-filmmaker Chuck Russell. He feels fortunate to be part of a film with a message for the global audience.



Russell has joined hands with Junglee Pictures to helm an action-adventure about a man and an elephant. It will throw light on the issue of elephant poaching and ivory smuggling.



The film is set to go on floors in October, with a release targeted for the summer of 2018.



"Being trained in Kalaripayattu since the age of three and given my love for animals, I couldn't have asked for a better script to showcase my potential. I consider myself really fortunate to get a chance to be part of a film that has a message of global significance," Vidyut said in a statement.



The Commando star added: "Above all being directed by the legendary Chuck Russell is any actor's dream and I can't wait to begin the shoot."



Russell is known for films like A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Mask, Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer Eraser and The Scorpion King.



Priti Shahani, President, Junglee Pictures, also said that Junglee will narrate a heart-warming story penned by Ritesh Shah.



"Chuck was our first choice and we reached out to him thinking may be the story would appeal to him given that it raises an issue of global significance. And to our delight Chuck agreed and he will be flying in next month to start the prep," Shahani added.



Talking about roping in Vidyut for the film, she said: "Kalaripayattu, a form of martial arts which originated in Kerala, also forms an integral part of the film. Vidyut is trained in the martial art form since childhood. We are very happy to have roped in Vidyut for this thriller."



The action-thriller will unfold in the jungles of Kerala, and is scheduled to be shot in an elephant reserve in the state.

