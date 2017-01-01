Vidya Balan to play radio jockey in 'Tumhari Sulu'

Actress Vidya Balan says her upcoming film Tumhari Sulu, in which she plays a radio jockey, will bring out her naughty side on-screen.

"I am busy with 'Begum Jaan' and 'Tumhari Sulu', both are completely different films. Tumhari Sulu is a fun film.

Sulu is a late night RJ and it will unleash the naughty side of me," Vidya told.

Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the story revolves around a woman named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu. She lands herself an unexpected job of a fun and feisty RJ and anchors a late night show.

The National Award-winning actress is equally excited about Srijit Mukherji's historical drama Begum Jaan.

"Begum Jaan 'is a period historical film set in the partition time. It's a very powerful story that I felt compelled to tell," Vidya said.

The film, an adaptation of the 2015 Bengali film Rajkahini, is scheduled to release in March.