Vidya Balan, Rahul Bose tie up for a cause!

Actress Vidya Balan has formed an alliance with actor Rahul Bose to fight against child sexual abuse.

The actress played a survivor of child abuse in her film Kahani 2 and knows the traumatising effects of child abuse on a person.

"I think child abuse is one of the worst problems our country is facing today. But nobody likes to talk about it." Vidya said.

The actress has taken an initiative of an alliance with Bose's NGO HEAL - Help Eradicate Abuse through Learning

"After Kahani 2 people reached out to me and shared their stories with me and I was shocked to realise that the people I knew personally were also among the victims! The trauma it leaves on the individual is terrifying and leaves the person shattered. So when Rahul came up to me with this intiative of aiding the survivors, I agreed to help him in a heartbeat." the actress added.