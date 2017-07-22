Actors Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, who are gearing up for ‘Judwaa 2’, will be sharing a crackling chemistry in the film. ‘Judwaa 2’ will have five songs featuring Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

From the camaraderie they shared in ‘Dishoom’ on and off screen, to all their fun-filled prep, rehearsal and workout videos for ‘Judwaa 2’ that they have shared on the social media, one can expect to see a entertaining chemistry between the two.



Both the actors, who are known for their jovial nature, their breathtaking dance moves and fitness indulgences, are one of the hottest pairs to feature in the upcoming movies.



The actors have already shot for the iconic songs, ‘Tan Tana Tan’ and ‘Onchi Hai Building’ and have finished a long schedule in London, and are prepping for their last schedule abroad.



Hence, if this news turns out true, it is certainly going to be a treat for all their fans!

