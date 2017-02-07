Varun Dhawan unveils 'Judwaa 2' poster 

Actor Varun Dhawan shared the first look of his much-awaited David Dhawan film, Judwaa 2 on Tuesday morning.

The actor is seen donning two looks, on one hand, we see a rather dapper and innocent looking Prem, and on the other the much-loved tapori, Raja. Varun gets into the shoes of Salman Khan and is all set to romance Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the out and out entertainer that enthralled the audience twenty years ago.

The original Judwaa was released on February 7, 1997 and exactly two decades later, the makers have unveiled the first poster of Judwaa 2 on the same day. In fact, the shooting of Judwaa 2 started in the same week as the release of its predecessor, and that too on a divine note with a high-energy Ganpati song.

David and Sajid Nadiadwala were rather nostalgic about the Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor-Rambha starrer and expressed their excitement for the ongoing journey of Judwaa 2. Varun was extremely enthusiastic as he addressed the media and spoke about how huge a fan he is of the original movie.

Helmed by ace director David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 is all set to release on September 29, 2017.