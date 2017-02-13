When one talks about love, one certainly can’t exclude the effect of Indian cinema they have had in their love life. From the one-liners to those romantic songs and the various ideas to make your love happy, the young lovers owe it all to Bollywood.

But now one can see that Bollywood has long dropped the idea of producing cheesy romantic films with a dreamy storyline and unrealistic characters. Having said that, one doesn’t mean that Bollywood has stopped producing romantic flicks, they do and are still a pro at it but now the filmmakers strive to make more millennial-centric films to keep up with the changing times and the changing romance scenario.

Although the classics like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam will forever be regarded as the best romantic movies that Bollywood has bestowed upon its audience, the youth is always on a lookout for something that is different and something that breaks the stereotypes.

With the Valentine’s Day around the corner, here’s looking at the Bollywood movies that kept the romantic quotient high but stayed far away from the melodrama that surrounds a usual Bollywood romantic movie:-

Jab We Met (2007)

Director Imtiaz Ali was one of the first directors to try out the unconventional love story, he gave the over-the-top and larger than life characters a miss when he came up with ‘Jab We Met’ one of his bests starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Jab We Met is about a happy-go-lucky girl Geet (Kareena Kapoor) and a reserved, heartbroken boy Aditya Kashyap(Shahid Kapoor) who was on the verge of committing suicide. He meets Geet on a train, who plans to elope with her lover and finds himself pulled into her crazy life. Soon their life's train starts running on the same track and they fall in love.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Another Imtiaz Ali creation, Love Aaj Kal is a story about a young boy and girl (Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone), who are caught in a competitive and technology-driven world where love is a trivial thing and career is the priority but they find themselves overcoming distances, failures and heartbreaks to find each other again and preserve what they had abandoned.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2012)

Starring one of the best known couples of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani helmed by director Ayan Mukherji is a story about two people, a photojournalist and a doctor, who met on a trip, became friends and fell in love but never realised it until they met again, caught up between career and love, their separate paths merged into one for a happy ending.

Tamasha (2015)

Ranbir and Deepika weaved magic again as Ved and Tara in Tamasha. They met in Corsica, just like any other commitment phobic millennial they mingled on the condition of anonymity but contrary to their beliefs, the cupid struck. Once back in Delhi, Tara met with a completely transformed Ved who was a storyteller but had taken up a corporate job, frustrated with his forced profession, Ved embarked on a journey to find his true self with Tara by his side.

Ok Jaanu (2016)

Although the Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor starrer failed to create magic in the box office but their fun banter and chemistry was loved by all. Ok Jaanu addressed some of the major concerns that the young couples face when they decide to move in together without getting married. It also depicted how a commitment-phobic couple decided to give love a shot without ignoring their career. AR Rahman's music along with a light-hearted love story was a perfect treat.