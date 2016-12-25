Two film releases on two sides of world: Anupam

It was a special Friday for veteran actor Anupam Kher, who says he feels privileged that two of his movies released in two different parts of the world on the same day.



"Privileged to be perhaps the only Indian actor to have two releases on the same day on two sides of the world. Indu Sarkar and A Family Man," Anupam tweeted.



While Indu Sarkar is a much in news drama set in the Emergency era imposed in India in the 1970s, A Family Man is an American drama in which the actor plays a Sikh doctor.



These apart, The Big Sick -- the 500th film of Anupam's career -- also released in Britain. The movie has been getting positive reviews.