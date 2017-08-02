Twin win for Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff, who gave two super hits in 2016, won multiple awards for his performance at an award show!

The actor is considered as one of the finest dancers in the industry and one of the best action heroes of modern times was awarded two awards for his films Baaghi and A Flying Jatt.

Tiger won Best Action Hero for Baaghi and Most Entertaining Dancer for the song Beat Pe Booty from A Flying Jatt at Big Zee Entertainment Awards held recently.

"Blessed to be a part of both films. thank u #sajidnadiadwala sir- @WardaNadiadwala", the actor tweeted.

Both his films were super hit and the song Beat Pe Booty had its own fandom as fans and actors from the industry participated in the Beat Pe Booty Dubsmash!