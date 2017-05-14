Tried hard to be a jerk on 'Baywatch' set: Priyanka Chopra

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is making her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, says she tried hard to be a jerk on the set of the upcoming action comedy film.

Priyanka will be seen as the antagonist Victoria Leeds in Baywatch, which also features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron.

"We got on really well, though I tried really hard to be a jerk, I couldn't because everyone was super fine," Priyanka said on the red carpet of Miami premiere on Saturday.

"Also, I was flying in and out as I was shooting Quantico and Baywatch together. But I did try to go a little method in my walk and in my talk. I am happy to be here. ‘Baywatch' is great summer fun. By the way, don't take your kids (to theatres)," she added.

Talking about her co-stars, Priyanka said: "Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron were a little more conscientious than me."

Priyanka shared a few photographs from the premiere on Twitter.

"Thank you for the love Miami! Baywatch premiering on May 25 in a theater near you," she wrote alongside a video in which she showed the fans, who gathered to see the stars.

For the premiere, Priyanka glittered in a navy blue gown with her hair neatly tied.

Baywatch will release in India on June 2.