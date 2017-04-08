To criticise the way I dance is like slamming MJ: Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff has reacted to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's potshot at him saying that criticising him for his style of dance is like pointing fingers at the talent of a legend like the late Michael Jackson.

Varma had earlier this month tweeted and hit out at Tiger, tagging his style effeminate. Sometimes, he has also been told he dances like a girl.

Commenting on that, Tiger, an ardent MJ fan, said in an interview GQ India May 2017 issue: "The concept of femininity and masculinity is stereotyped. To criticise the way I dance is to criticise the likes of Michael Jackson, James Brown and Hrithik Roshan. (But) some people like to take potshots at me."

The young actor, who has flexible moves, has also paid a tribute to Jackson with a piece in his upcoming film "Munna Michael".

Tiger, son of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, has grown up amid the glitz and glamour of the film industry, but unlike many stars who party hard often, Tiger he says he finds himself a misfit in a bar.

"I've had rum in chocolates, and it's disgusting," the teetotaller said, adding: "I feel extremely out of place and awkward in a bar. I don't feel like being there."

The Heropanti actor spoke candidly about the tough phase his family saw at one point.

"I remember all of the dark times. One by one, things in the house would disappear. My parents tried to protect me from all of it, we never spoke about it, but I knew we were in trouble. I would also read stuff in the media.

"Giving up the house was a real low point for me. I had so many emotions attached to that house. But I never told my parents, I just kept internalising everything... When my mother's situation became public, it only made me focus harder. I yearned for respect. I wanted it so bad, for me and my family.

"Every time I go to work, I keep this in mind. Whatever I do is for them, and I have to succeed for them. They should never want for anything," added the 27-year-old actor, who is also into martial arts and is a fitness freak.

He admits he is competitive -- even if it means to compete with his father.

"When our family goes out for lunch, I look at how many fans are gathering in front of Dad and how many in front of me. I like to win," he quipped.