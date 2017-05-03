  1. Home
Tiger Shroff thrills in hot avatar on GQ cover

Actor Tiger Shroff

As the mercury soars, Tiger Shroff too has up the hot quotient. The actor has set the temperature soaring in one of the hottest photo shoots this summer. 

With a look to kill, Tiger is seen gracing the cover of GQ magazine.

The actor is captured flaunting his well-toned body and chiseled muscles, as he hits the beach.

Sharing the picture of his hot avatar on Twitter, Tiger tweeted, "Thank you @gqindia for making me look cool in the scorching heat! #GQIndia #May2017 #GQCoverStar" 

The actor recently dropped a bomb of curiosity as he announced the return of Ronnie with Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2.

Tiger is currently shooting for Munna Michael directed by Sabbir Khan.

