Many came, some left. Justin Beiber’s Purpose tour in Mumbai brought the city to a standstill for one whole day. Fans from all over India headed to Mumbai, especially to catch a glimpse of their favourite singer. Not just the commoners, even Bollywood celebrities thronged the venue.

The over-hyped event resulted in mismanagement and the fans were left disappointed. Among the Bollywood stars, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had a hard time getting inside the stadium. Apparently, the couple was mobbed by fans as soon as they entered the stadium and they were compelled to leave without even attending the concert. Everyone at the event was left to wonder why the couple stormed out suddenly!

However, it was Bipasha herself who disclosed the real reason behind leaving the concert unannounced.

“We reached late because of the VIP car pass mess up. Then by 8 pm I guess Bieber started the show. There were no volunteers, ushers, or reps to guide us. Wherever we went people were in pretty high spirits and it was getting difficult to stay as we were attracting more people. I also feel we were put in the wrong lounge as I did not see any known face, so we left. There was no way we could stick on as it was getting chaotic. So not a fun experience for us, “ Bipasha said in an interview to a leading daily.

However, the monkey couple didn’t let their day go wasted and utilised it as best as they could.

“Maybe if we came earlier, people would have been there to guide us to a proper place where the rest of our peers were. They all came in much earlier I guess. Post that we had a fun night though. I guess concerts are always chaotic so it’s cool. Karan, my sister Vijayeta, her friend and I went for dinner after that and driving around town. It was so beautiful at night…” the actress added.