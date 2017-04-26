Actress Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, said that rumours about her daughter and Sidharth Malhotra dating don't bother her.

Soni Razdan, who has stayed away from television, would soon make a comeback with Love Ka Intezar. During a promotional event of the show, the actress said that her daughter was very hardworking and no relationship can affect her career.

"Why should it take away from her work? Why should any friendship take away from her hard work? Nobody is saying that she is wasting her time with Sidharth and coming late on the sets or going early," Soni Razdan said.

"She loves her work. She is a confident and hardworking girl. She is a young, normal girl. When she is free, it is her choice how she spends her time. Who she goes out with is her prerogative. Why can't she have a nice social life?" she added.

Sidharth and Alia started dating during the shoot of The Student of the year, Although the two have never spoken about it openly, their cute PDA's are enough to confirm the news!

