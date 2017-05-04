'The Martian' fame John Palmer designs space suit for Sushant

John Palmer, who designed the space suits for Matt Damon-starrer The Martian, will be creating the same for Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming sci-fi movie Chandamama Door Ke.

The 31-year-old actor took Twitter to announce Palmer's involvement in the project.

“Special space suit designed by John Palmer of #Martian fame for Chandamama. Can't wait to get in it and start training @sanjaypchauhan (sic)” Sushant wrote alongside a picture of the suit's design.

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan is directing the space adventure film.