'The Ghazi Attack' makers unveil a gripping poster

The makers of The Ghazi Attack reveal yet another gripping poster of the film.

The poster features Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and Taapsee Pannu in the midst of the action during the underwater war which is still an enigma to a lot of people.

The film is based on the India-Pakistan underwater war. In the year 1971, PNS Ghazi, a Pakistani submarine was on a mission to attack and destroy the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant by entering Indian waters. The movie depicts a heroic tale of courage and patriotism shown by the Indian navy in saving the INS Vikrant.

The film also stars veteran actor Om Puri, who passed away very recently.

Helmed by Karan Johar, India's first War-At-Sea film, The Ghazi Attack is all set to release on February 17, 2017.