The beautiful journey of Harry and Sejal

The team of Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to launch a special track of the movie Hawayein.

The song promises to give a sneak peak of the intensifying romance between Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, sources said.

Shah Rukh Khan earlier captioned Hawayein as a love song in his tweet. The song will be launched at Juhu in Mumbai, by the beach side when the sun sets.

The makers of the film are making sure that the songs of the film are launched in sync with the theme place. Be it Beech Beech Mein, which was launched in a nightclub, Butterfly being launched in Punjab or the latest song Hawayein, which will be launched at a sundowner party in Mumbai.

Harry and Sejal aka Shah Rukh and Anushka will surely be there to launch the song along with director Imtiaz Ali and composer Pritam.

With only a few days left for its release, the excitement for the movie has reached its peak!