Terrorism is a disease for the whole world: Yami Gautam

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who is highly regarded for her work in commercially successful films like Vicky Donor, Action Jackson, Badlapur, Sanam Re and Kaabil, on Monday expressed her views on the world’s biggest challenge – terrorism.

The 28-year-old actress from Chandigarh was recently felicitated by the ICC (Indian Chamber of Commerce) as the Women Achiever 2017.

During the media interaction, Yami made a humble request to the media when asked about the Amarnath Yatra terror attack.

“I have made this humble request previously to all the media professionals that sensitive topics like these should be asked separately, it’s beyond imagination to even think of these misshapen and you can’t really describe it in words because terrorism is a disease, not just for a country but for the whole world,” Yami said.

The Kaabil actress added: “What happened in Amarnath is the most devastating event and I hope that the government and the responsible persons will surely take rightful action towards it.”

Expressing great concern, Yami urged media persons that such conversations needed to be dealt with a lot of sensitivity.