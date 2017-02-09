Taylor is an amazing woman, we had the best time: Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston has finally opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift and the actor says she is "amazing" and they had the "best time" together.

Last year in summer, from the time duo was photographed kissing in Rhode Island, they became one of the most talked about couples in the world. However, their romance which ended in just a few months left gossip mills speculating that it was not real.

Hiddleston said their relationship was no drama and the songstress is a lovely person to be with, reported GQ magazine.

"It was real. Taylor is an amazing woman. She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time," the 35-year-old actor said.

Swift, 26, had just ended her relationship with Calvin Harris when she met Hiddleston at the 2016 Met Gala. And the British actor said both of them were looking for a genuine connection at the time.

"So we decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel... She's incredible," he said.

But with the paparazzi following their every move, staying connected was not so easy.

"A relationship in the limelight... A relationship always takes work. And it's not just the limelight. It's everything else," Hiddleston added.