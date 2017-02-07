Taking up challenges gives Yami a high

Actress Yami Gautam, who is gearing up for the release of the forthcoming film Sarkar 3, says the film has given her an opportunity to showcase a very different side of her. She says taking up such challenges gives her a kick.

The 28-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, where she essayed a simple girl-next-door.

Earlier this year, she played a visually impaired girl in "Kaabil" and she is now gearing up for the release of Sarkar 3, where she will be seen playing a grey character.

"Sarkar 3 gave me the opportunity to explore and showcase a very different side of me. That was the most exciting part. While 'Kaabil' was challenging in its own way as I played a visually impaired girl, Sarkar 3 had its own tests too. It gives me a different high to take up challenges for my characters," Yami said in a statement.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Sarkar 3 features Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.