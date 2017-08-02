Taapsee wants to work with Manoj Bajpayee more often

Actress Taapsee Pannu says working more often with her Naam Shabana co-star Manoj Bajpayee will keep her smile everlasting.



Taapse turned 30 on Tuesday and Manoj extended his birthday wishes to her.



"Happy birthday Taapsee. Keep your smile on always. God bless," Manoj tweeted.



In reply to Manoj's tweet, Taapse wrote on Wednesday: "For that I need to work with you more often. Thank you so much sir."



Following hit films such as Pink and Naam Shabana, Taapsee has reinvented her career in Bollywood.



In Bollywood, she currently has Judwaa 2 and Tadka in her kitty.



Having started her acting career in Telugu filmdom, Taapsee has Telugu horror-comedy Anando Brahma slated for release on August 18.