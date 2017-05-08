Taapsee Pannu to endorse hair care brand

Actress Taapsee Pannu has been roped in to endorse an ayurvedic hair care solution range.

She will endorse the brand Kesh King, which already has names like Juhi Chawla, Sania Mirza, Huma Qureshi and Shruti Haasan associated with it.

"We, as film actors, lead a very hectic lifestyle and often need to work under harsh conditions of strong studio lights, hair dryers, styling products and even polluted environs of outdoors. This takes a toll on our hair resulting in hair fall and other hair problems.

"This can be taken care of only through natural and ayurvedic products," Taapsee, who will endorse the brand's shampoo and conditioner, said in a statement.

Commenting on the association, Priti A. Sureka, director, Emami Limited, said: "Taapsee Pannu, one of the most promising fresh faces in Bollywood, has the right fitment with the brand's ethos of trusted naturalness, especially after the kind of character strength that she portrayed on screen in her critically acclaimed film Pink."