Taapsee Pannu excited to play 'gritty character' in 'Mulk'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who turned 30 on Tuesday, is keen to play a “gritty character” in the social thriller film ‘Mulk’.

“I'm confident of this film to find a place in the audience's heart as the content is very relevant. The best part of doing a social thriller is you get a chance to present a story that's been happening around all of us but no one really bothers to address it,” Taapsee said as quoted by news agencies.

The film is scheduled for October release.

The actress from New Delhi received high praise for her work in her past films 'Baby', 'Naam Shabana' and 'Pink'. Currently, Taapsee is shooting for Judwaa 2 and has signed for the social thriller.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, ‘Mulk’ will also feature veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Prateik Babbar and will be shot in Lucknow and Varanasi.

Based on true events, ‘Mulk’ is a story of a joint family that is trying to reclaim their lost honour in society.

