Taaha Shah in Anupam Kher's next

Taaha Shah, who was last seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra in "Baar Baar Dekho", will now be seen in Anupam Kher's first production "Ranchi Diaries".



"I am totally excited for the film. My role in 'Ranchi Diaries' is something I have always wanted to play since long and I feel privileged that I got the chance to share screen space with Anupam Sir," Taaha said in an interview.



The film follows the story of "Gudiya", played by debutante Soundarya and her friends, Taaha and Himansh Kohli, who are out to make it big in a small town (Ranchi).



Taaha made his debut with Shraddha Kapoor in Y Films "Luv Ka The End" as the suave and polished brat Luv Nanda.



Ranchi Diaries, directed by Sattwik Mohanty, is yet to have a release date. The teaser of the film was released on Sunday.