A day after Karni Sena vandalised the sets of ‘Padmavati’ and manhandled director Sanjay Leela Bhansali citing distortion of history on his upcoming film. Like many B-Towners, Sushant Singh Rajput was outraged and dropped his surname ‘Rajput’, as a protest.



In his tweets he expressed his displeasure over people’s obsession with their surnames, “We would suffer till the time we’re obsessed with our surnames”. However, his act of dropping the surname is the only step taken against the gruelling incident.



The members of Karni Sena accused Bhansali of presenting wrong facts. Although the makers clarified that there is nothing objectionable in the film that would harness the image of the historic figures, “The attack on the shoot and crew was uncalled for and was extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city of Jaipur”, the makers were quoted as saying.

‘Padmavati’ which stars Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is set for a Diwali 2017 release.